Dante Austin Hayden
Dante Austin Hayden, age 30, of Milford, passed away suddenly on April 9, 2020. He was the loving son of Mark and Lisa (Creane) Hayden of Milford. Dante was born on February 10, 1990 in Providence and lived in Coventry, RI before moving to Milford in 1999. He made countless friends playing sports (soccer, hockey, basketball, wrestling, track and rec softball) but his real impact came 1-on-1 when he'd listen until dawn, lend a hand in a second, make you laugh or let you cry; whatever you needed. After graduating from Jonathan Law HS in 2008, Dante worked in the Milford Schools as a paraprofessional, dedicated to his students with disabilities and a volunteer coach for Law sports. Struck with a wanderlust that led to electrical and carpeting work, personal assistant services, oystering in LI Sound and lobstering in Puerto Rico, he recently returned to and loved his work as an in-home provider for special needs individuals through Allied Community Resources. He was caring without end, and loved fiercely in return. In addition to his devoted parents, Dante leaves "daughter of his heart", Zoe Gaynor; grandparents Russell Hayden of Shelton, Fred and Lucille Paladino of Milford; sisters Caitlin (Luis) Dussan, Sheyanne Hayden, Ciara Hayden and Elizabeth Hayden, all of Milford; brothers Ryan (Brooke) Hayden of Richmond, VA; Chris Hayden (Krystal Martinez) of Bridgeport; and Billy Hayden of Milford; nieces Ava and Sofia; nephews Grayson, Noah, Liam and Henry; foster siblings Hunter, Zach, Destini and CeCe; uncles Kevin (Kathy) Creane of Milford, Russell (Diane) Hayden of Shelton, Kevin (Cathy) Hayden of Monroe, Michael (Kelly) Creane of Orange; aunts Leslie Paladino of Woonsocket, RI and Jessica Creane of Philadelphia, PA; cousins Conor and Mia Creane, Kellie (Matt) Porter, and Sean, Patrick, Vanya and Ellie Hayden, and many beloved extended family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SHOOT FOR THE STARS scholarship fund in Dante's name. To share a memory, or to donate, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 12, 2020