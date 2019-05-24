Darlene F. Krenz

June 4, 1933 - May 20, 2019Darlene Francis Krenz, age 85, of Westport, CT died on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Fairfield County Hospice House in Stamford, CT after a short battle with cancer. She was married to the late Donald Albert Krenz for 41 years. Prior to moving to Westport in 1974, Mr. and Mrs. Krenz lived in Sleepy Hollow, NY and Manhattan. Mrs. Krenz was born in Upsala, MN, to Robert and Agnes Ostreich Hedin. Upon moving to New York City, she began working for American Airlines and was a member of their management team for many years. Mrs. Krenz was an advocate for the arts. Prior to her passing, Mrs. Krenz spent 14 years as a trustee of the Westport Country Playhouse. She served on the committee of the annual playhouse gala since March 2009, being passionately invested in the auction portion of the event. Mrs. Krenz, along with her husband, was a travel enthusiast and never turned down an adventure. Over the last several years, she traveled to Turkey, France, Australia, Costa Rica, Israel, China and Ireland accompanied by her family and friends. She planned on taking a safari trip through Africa. Survivors are two daughters, Carolyn E. Balbo and her husband, Antone, of Short Hills, NJ, and Jeanne M. East of Westport; five grandchildren, Christopher Balbo and Megan Balbo of Short Hills, Emma East, Jack East and Lulu East of Westport. Mrs. Krenz also had a daughter Sharon, who died in infancy. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Donna Clare Kampling. Mrs. Krenz will be remembered by family and friends for her sassy wit, gift for conversation and warm love for those around her. The family will receive visitors at the Harding Funeral Home (203-227-3458) at 210 Post Road East, Westport, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019. A graveside service will take place at approximately 12:30 p.m. at the Willowbrook Cemetery at 395 Main Street, Westport. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Mrs. Krenz's memory to the at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.