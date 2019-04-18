Darlene L. Stowe

Darlene L. Stowe, age 56 of Bridgeport, passed away suddenly at her home Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born in Bridgeport on April 16, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Dorothy (Lynch) Stowe. In her youth she belonged to St. Peter's Royalaires Junior Drum and Bugle Corps. In more recent years she was a member of Park City Pride Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps. She worked for many years at Hudson Paper Company and her greatest joy came from time spent with her family and friends. Darlene will be remembered for her kindness and the compassion she bestowed on everyone she encountered in her life. She and her contagious laugh will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her aunt, Gertrude Stowe of Sebring, FL and her cousins, George Stowe of Monroe, Lucy Stowe Darbisi (Ron) of Monroe, James Lynch (Kim) of Newtown, Michael Lynch (Wendy) of Southbury, Kevin Madigan of Trumbull, Lynnann Loya (Joe) of Block Island, and Sharon Berben of NC as well as several second cousins.

Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY in St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church, 6948 Main St., Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport.