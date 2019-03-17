Darlene E. Thibodeau

Darlene Elizabeth Thibodeau, Age 61, of Milford, CT, passed over peacefully with her children, Caroline Larson and her two sons James Jr. and Evan Brandalick by her side. Daughter of Eldrick Thibodeau and the late Virgina Thibodeau. She was born in the small town of Millinocket, ME on April 17, 1957.

Darlene was a dedicated mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She would always go above and beyond to help anyone in need. She was also a devoted Christian and fond of the Gateway Christian Fellowship in West Haven, CT.

She loved to take walks along the Milford beach line and to be with her family. Nothing gave her more joy than spending time with those she loved, especially her two sisters Sharon and Cynthia Thibodeau, her nieces, her nephew and her many cousins. She had an affinity for natures creations and a green thumb in the garden. Darlene was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor and though she has left us she will be forever loved and remembered.

Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford, CT. Ceremony of life will be done in private by the family. The family has designated Wabanaki Health and Wellness, a not-for-profit organization that helps the Native Tribes in the Aroostook county for memorial contributions. You may make a contribution to go towards this organization at the memorial service or contributions may be sent to Wabanaki Health and Wellness 157 Park St., #5 Bangor, ME 04401. www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary