DARRIEN C. GRAHAM
Darrien C. Graham, 60, of Bridgeport, CT, entered eternal rest Monday, January 27, 2020 at Greenwich Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Holy Trinity Pentecostal Apostolic Church, 66 Federal St., Bridgeport. Interment will take place Friday, February 7, 2020 at Sandhill Memorial Park Cemetery, Lake City, SC. Friends are invited to the viewing Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the church. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 2, 2020
