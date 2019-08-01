Connecticut Post Obituaries
Dathan Gray Jr. Obituary
Dathan Stuart Gray, Jr.
Dathan Stuart Gray, Jr. (Dae Dae), age 32 of Bridgeport, CT entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Dathan is survived by his parents Tammy Boatwright Pendergrass Green (Tony) and Dathan S. Gray, Sr. (Monique); his children De'nihya Gray, Daisha Gray and Dathan S. Gray III.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, Holy Tabernacle Church, 2271 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Calling hour 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Service 10:00 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport, CT. For more information, visit www.bakerfuneralservices.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 2, 2019
