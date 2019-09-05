Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bridgewater Congregational Chr
10 Clapboard Rd
Bridgewater, CT 06752
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bodine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Bodine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Bodine Obituary
David Butterfield Bodine
David Butterfield Bodine passed away on August 31, 2019 at the age of 67. He was the son of Barbara A. Bodine and the late Richard P. Bodine Sr. A graduate of Trinity College, Dave earned his law degree at Boston University and later in life obtained a master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He practiced law in Bridgeport before joining the family business, The Bodine Corporation. Dave was an avid reader with a sharp and curious mind. A lifelong learner, he enjoyed nothing more than sharing what he was reading or debating your topic of choice. In addition to his mother, Dave leaves behind two sons, Maximillian C. Bodine and Nicholas V. Bodine, his brother and sister, Richard P. Bodine, Jr. and Nancy B. Wolcott, in addition to several nieces, a nephew and his beloved dog Shadow. A Memorial Service will be held September 14, 2019, at the Bridgewater Congregational Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Bridgewater Congregational Church, 10 Clapboard Road, Bridgewater, CT 06752.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.