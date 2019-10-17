|
David Carl Plainer - July 27, 1961 - October 5, 2019. Dave was senior technician at Precision Projection laser entertainment systems, California. While there he did work on shows for Disney, Ann-Margaret, World Expo 88 and others. He was given individual and team commendations for his work at Rockwell on the B1-Bomber, and prior work at Sikorsky on the Super Stallion, Sea King and Black Hawk. Dave was predeceased by the love of his life, Donna Lee. David is survived by his mother Marilyn Plainer, Laurie Birch, sister, and husband Jeff, nephew Dylan of Connecticut, and niece Jessica of San Francisco; aunt Carol Cooke and her husband Scott of Georgia, and uncle Roger Fowler of Florida. He was loved by all who knew him, and will be missed by many. Burial will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 18, 2019