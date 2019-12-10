Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for David Carrafiello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Carrafiello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Carrafiello Obituary
David M. Carrafiello
David M. Carrafiello, age 39, of Beacon Falls, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019.
David was born in Bridgeport to Michael A. Carrafiello and the late Arlene (Magdon) Carrafiello. He was raised in Stratford and was a graduate of Bunnell High School Class of 1998. He was affectionately known to family and friends as "Big Dave". He had previously been employed at Comcast for ten years. Dave became disabled ten years ago and was able to spend his time playing his guitar and listening to music. He also enjoyed muscle cars, fishing and guns. Dave loved animals and enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog, Chloe.
Survivors include his loving father, Michael A. Carrafiello; brother Christopher C. Carrafiello and his wife, Tanya; his sister, Melissa A.Carrafiello; nephew Vincent M. Carrafiello; niece, Hannah M. Carrafiello; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
All services will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -