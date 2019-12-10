|
|
David M. Carrafiello
David M. Carrafiello, age 39, of Beacon Falls, died unexpectedly on Monday, December 2, 2019.
David was born in Bridgeport to Michael A. Carrafiello and the late Arlene (Magdon) Carrafiello. He was raised in Stratford and was a graduate of Bunnell High School Class of 1998. He was affectionately known to family and friends as "Big Dave". He had previously been employed at Comcast for ten years. Dave became disabled ten years ago and was able to spend his time playing his guitar and listening to music. He also enjoyed muscle cars, fishing and guns. Dave loved animals and enjoyed the companionship of his beloved dog, Chloe.
Survivors include his loving father, Michael A. Carrafiello; brother Christopher C. Carrafiello and his wife, Tanya; his sister, Melissa A.Carrafiello; nephew Vincent M. Carrafiello; niece, Hannah M. Carrafiello; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
All services will be private.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 11, 2019