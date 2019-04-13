Connecticut Post Obituaries
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
David Catlin Obituary
David E. Catlin
David E. Catlin, age 77, of Shelton, entered into rest on Thursday April 11, 2019 in St. Pope John Paul II Nursing Center. He is the devoted husband of Jean Rodrigues Catlin.
Friends may greet his family on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton. At 11 a.m. a funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. At the request of his family memorial contributions may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Offer online condolences to his family and to view his full death notice go to www.riverviewfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019
