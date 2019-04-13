|
David E. Catlin
David E. Catlin, age 77, of Shelton, entered into rest on Thursday April 11, 2019 in St. Pope John Paul II Nursing Center. He is the devoted husband of Jean Rodrigues Catlin.
Friends may greet his family on Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home 390 River Road Shelton. At 11 a.m. a funeral service will be held in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. At the request of his family memorial contributions may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019