1/1
David Chinchak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Chinchak
David John Chinchak, 71, of Stratford, passed away at his home on July 18, 2020.
David was born on January 26, 1949 in Bridgeport. He is survived by his beloved children, son David Chinchak II and his fiancée Emily Williams, and son Steven Chinchak and his fiancée Olivia Czaplinski.
He was retired from the Sheet Metal Union Workers Local 38 with over 40 years of loyal service. From building houses over the years, building and racing cars, and tending to his numerous plants, David was truly great with his hands. He loved nothing more than spending time with his two sons, including fishing, working on his son's race car, and family cookouts.
Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects to the family on Friday, August 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer reading at 6:30 p.m. at Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford. To express condolences online visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pistey Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved