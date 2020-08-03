David J. Chinchak
David John Chinchak, 71, of Stratford, passed away at his home on July 18, 2020.
David was born on January 26, 1949 in Bridgeport. He is survived by his beloved children, son David Chinchak II and his fiancée Emily Williams, and son Steven Chinchak and his fiancée Olivia Czaplinski.
He was retired from the Sheet Metal Union Workers Local 38 with over 40 years of loyal service. From building houses over the years, building and racing cars, and tending to his numerous plants, David was truly great with his hands. He loved nothing more than spending time with his two sons, including fishing, working on his son's race car, and family cookouts.
Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects to the family on Friday, August 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer reading at 6:30 p.m. at Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main St., Stratford. To express condolences online visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
.