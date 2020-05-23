David Cohen

In loving memory of David Cohen, 75, who passed away on May 31, 2018. David was born on April 3, 1943 in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY to the late Philip and Esther (Barocas) Cohen. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1959 and went on to attend The City College of New York graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave the commencement address at his graduation and that was an experience that Dave never forgot. After serving honorably in the Army National Guard, David continued his education earning a Master's Degree in Organic Chemistry from Adelphi University in New York.

David started his career as a chemist working for Revlon, Inc. in New York City for several years before moving to CT where he worked for Clairol, Inc. in Stamford for over 35 years. During that time, he was responsible for developing many hair care products and patents for the world-renowned company.

David is survived by his son, Andrew Cohen and wife Gretchen; by his daughter, Melinda (Cohen) Kepshire and her fiancé David Dumas; by his four grandchildren, Ethan Cohen, Milo Cohen, Owen Kepshire and Jack Kepshire and by his brother, Allan and Harriet Cohen, of New Jersey. Also left to cherish his memory is his beloved companion of 22 years, Virginia Millington, and her family.

The burial took place June 3, 2018 in Riverside Cemetery, Saddle Brook, New Jersey.



