David C. Cruz
David C. Cruz, age 44 of Bridgeport passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in his home. Born in Bridgeport, he was the son of Jose and Maria Cruz. He was employed with W.P.C.A in which he cherished his time there. Survivors in addition to his parents include, his loving children, Jullissa Cruz, David G. Cruz, Leah Bella Alves Cruz, Antonio Torres, his brother, George Cruz and his wife Joanel, sister, Jennifer Cruz, and nephews George Anthony and Shane David. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1282 Noble Avenue, Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow proceeding Mass. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. in the Redgate – Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Dave was full of life and had a heart of gold. He was the most selfless person that anyone has ever met, always smiling and putting others first. He cherished and lived for his children, who were his world. Being with family brought him such joy. He never hesitated to help someone in need. He will be dearly missed. To send online condolences, please visit
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019