David E. Hey
David Edwin Hey, age 69, of Foster City, CA, formerly of Fairfield, CT passed away suddenly on November 22, 2019. David had lived in California since 1989 and had worked in the promotions industry from the time of his moving there. He was the beloved son of the late Albert Edwin Hey and Eloise Stringer Hey, also of Fairfield. He is survived by his siblings, Peter Hey and his wife Sue of Lockport, NY, Linda Clayton and her husband Gary of Easton, and Jonathan Hey and his wife Barbara of Stratford. He has three nephews and five grandnieces and two grandnephews. David was a graduate of Andrew Warde High School, Class of 1968. Most of his younger life he had grown up on Stratfield Road in Fairfield. The years he spent in California, he was an intense dog lover, all acquired through adoption, often having more than one animal at a time. Over the latter part of his life he began adopting elderly animals, many of whom with disabilities. David felt this was a special way to give these animals a warm and caring home for the last years of their lives. He always felt that over the years they had given him so much love and companionship this was a "small" way of saying "thank you" with all his heart. He was an avid skydiver for many years which he frequently did, not only in California, but in other south western states, most often Nevada. He had most recently told his nephew that he was planning to retire and move to the state of Nevada. He was also an amateur photographer, also often combining this with his skydiving and traveling to places like the Grand Canyon.
He will be dearly missed by all of his family as well as his friends through his workplace, and also those outside of work including his friends from his years back in Fairfield. He would have loved any remembrances of him to be made, if desired, to the ASPCA or other such organizations helping all animals not cared for properly. Burial will be private. His family is planning to have a celebration honoring his love of life. Details of this will be announced at a future date using all available media sources. We are sure he would like to send his true love and thanks to all those he knew throughout his lifetime. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 1, 2019