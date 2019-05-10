Connecticut Post Obituaries
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
David E. Rawlinson


David E. Rawlinson
David E. Rawlinson, 65, born April 19, 1953, of Mansfield Center and son of the late John P. and Josephine Rawlinson, died on March 28, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dawn Smith Rawlinson; twin daughters, Sarah and Elizabeth and son, Thomas.
He retired after working 30 years from the University of Connecticut in 2008. He enjoyed building picnic tables, outside gardening and tinkering with cars in retirement. He also enjoyed vacationing with his family in Maine each Summer and Sunday scenic drives around Connecticut.
David is also survived by his sister, Ruth Telep of Milford; his brother, John and his wife, Maria, of Orange; his sister, Virginia Corbiere and her husband Walter of Guilford; his sister, JoAnn Peterson of Trumbull; and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland, CT. Exit 68 off I-84.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 10, 2019
