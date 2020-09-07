David Forey

David Paul Forey
It is with great sadness that the Forey family announces the death of their beloved Paul (loving husband and father and passionate technologist), who passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Son of Sidney Forey and Carol James, Paul was born in Aberdare, Wales on October 29, 1973 and moved to the United States to eventually build a successful career as an IT Architect for Bridgewater Associates. On the path to building his career, Paul met his deepest love, strongest supporter, best friend and soul mate Candice who he would soon marry and share the moments of a lifetime with (even in the most extraordinary and ordinary of places). Over their 14 years of marriage, they would go on to have 2 cherished sons, Maddox and Callum. Paul was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, incredible work ethic, and passion for movies and technology He had a smile that would light up a room and under his tough exterior was a heart of gold big enough for his family and closest friends. Despite his struggles, Paul was always loving, generous, and fought each and every day to be better. We are heartbroken without Paul but we do take comfort in knowing that Paul is finally at peace. He will be missed every day by those that truly knew and loved him. In addition to his loving and devoted wife Candice, Paul is survived by his children Maddox, Callum, David, and Nicole, his mother Carol James, his father Sidney Forey, brothers, Stephen Forey (wife Julie), Morgan James, sister, Jordanna James, his father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Cynthia Calderon whom he shared a special bond with, beloved brother-in-law Ralph Calderon, who was also another brother to him, sister-in-law Kristen Calderon (Dan), his dear friend Jesse Torres as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Candice would especially like to extend her sincerest gratitude to Jesse and Carina Torres, Sheri Kanhai, Nina Bologna, Millie Bezanson and Bridgewater Associates, especially Jamie and Tara. Their support has been truly incredible during this difficult and heartbreaking time and will never be forgotten. A walk-through visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through the building. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund to support his young children. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com
.