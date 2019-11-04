|
David R. Fournier III
David Russell Fournier III, age 61, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Kyle Wallace Fournier, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma. Born and raised in Norwalk, son of the late David R. Fournier, Jr. and Carole Toothill Fournier, David had been a Fairfield Town resident for many years. He had worked as a talented craftsman in auto restoration and most recently for the Row America Company, custom painting racing sculls. A gifted artist by trade, he also enjoyed making various metal sculptures that he gave to family and friends. Dave was an avid hockey player and a great fan of the New York Rangers, and for 16 years, he was a goal judge for the Sacred Heart University Pioneers hockey team, he was a lifelong drummer and loved all music, but none compared to "Twisted Sister". He would always help others, especially while mentoring tradesmen about their craft or teaching the finer points of hockey to his son Dave, his other boys Tim and Mike and their friends. Dave was a good friend to all and made people feel comfortable around him, even if they had just met. He had an infectious smile and laugh, a great wit and would always deliver the right pun at the right time. In addition to Kyle, his loving wife of 33 years, he leaves behind his son, David R. Fournier IV and his fiancee Olivia Vaccaro, a stepdaughter Courtney Stefanowicz and her husband Andrew, of London, England, his granddaughter Evelyn Stefanowicz, brothers-in-law Robert Wallace and his wife Lindsay, Howard Wallace and Lew Wallace and his wife Karen, an aunt Cathy Toothill, an aunt Cathy Toothill, several neices, nephews and cousins and will be missed by his little "Best Friends" Tiggy and Wally. He leaves his "brothers from the heart" Mike, Chris, Pete and Bobby. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Glioblastoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 or the CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Dave will be remembered for his unbreakable spirit displayed during this terrible brief illness. To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 5, 2019