David Roger Gofstein

David Roger Gofstein (60) entered eternal rest on June 18, 2019. David was born on July 8th, 1958 in Framingham, Massachusetts to Ralph and Phyllis (Regelson) Gofstein. David was connected to many Connecticut communities, including growing up in Stamford, raising a family in Bridgeport, and working in public works for Stamford, Bloomfield, and Coventry before retiring to Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

David was an army veteran, animal lover, car and motorcycle enthusiast, pipe and cigar connoisseur, and bagpipe music aficionado. Of all of his pursuits in life, his children were his greatest joy and proudest achievement. Among his recent favorite memories was a road trip across the country in 2015 to Fairbanks, Alaska and his son's wedding in 2018.

He is survived by his mother Phyllis; sister Susan and her husband Bill; first wife Dawn and their 3 children: Jacob, Matthew and his wife Arielle, Taylor and her fiancé Otto; his fiancée Jean Dawson and her children: Meghan and her husband Trevis and daughter Journi, and Dani Jo; and beloved dog Misha, in addition to many other relatives, friends, acquaintances, and animals that will dearly miss him.

As a passionate intellectual, David had elected to donate his remains to science education and research. Donations in his memory can be sent to the CT Humane Society or another charity of your choosing. Published in Connecticut Post on July 15, 2019