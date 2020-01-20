Connecticut Post Obituaries
Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
David Hogan
David Hogan, guitarist, singer, songwriter and on-air radio host at WPKN, died under hospice care at Bridgeport hospital on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was 51. He was predeceased by his beloved parents Brian, Paula (Becker) and sister Andrea (Gendron). He leaves behind his bandmates, several aunts, uncles and cousins, a large notebook of unfinished song ideas, and his girlfriend. He takes with him his award-winning chili recipe. Friends are invited to a memorial service at the Larson Funeral Home, 2496 North Ave, Bridgeport, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a tax deductible donation to the radio station that sustained him longer than he expected to live: www.WPKN.org.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 26, 2020
