Larson Funeral Home Inc
2496 North Ave
Bridgeport, CT 06604
(203) 335-2342
David Hogarth, age 78, of Fairfield, died Monday January 13, 2020 in his residence. He was a retired Police Officer for the Town of Fairfield. He is survived by his wife, Georgianna Hogarth; his children, Willam Hogarth, Brian Hogarth, Britt Joy Hogarth and Sonya Hogarth; three step children, Laurie Richardson, Sharie Bruno and Danny Bell as well as 3 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date to be announced. To light a candle or leave a condolence online go to www.larsonfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 15, 2020
