David R. Hutchins
David R. Hutchins, a proud resident of Newtown for the last 17 years, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 14, 2019. He was a loving and devoted father to his beloved son Robert, helping him launch his broadcasting career as a youngster at Glander Field. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown Sunday, July 21st. Friends may greet the family from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by remembrances at 2 p.m. sharp.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 18, 2019