Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honan Funeral Home
58 Main Street
Newtown, CT 06470
(203) 426-2751
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hutchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hutchins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hutchins Obituary
David R. Hutchins
David R. Hutchins, a proud resident of Newtown for the last 17 years, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday July 14, 2019. He was a loving and devoted father to his beloved son Robert, helping him launch his broadcasting career as a youngster at Glander Field. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown Sunday, July 21st. Friends may greet the family from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by remembrances at 2 p.m. sharp.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honan Funeral Home
Download Now