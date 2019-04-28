David John Donlan, Jr.

David John Donlan, Jr., 73, of Milford, passed away at home, on April 20, 2019. David was born on February 17, 1946, in Scranton, PA, the son of the late David and Margaret (Gaughan) Donlan of Olyphant, PA.

David had many fond memories growing up in Olyphant, PA and Bridgeport, CT, with much love, laughter and friendships. David attended Blessed Sacrament, St. Ambrose Elementary School, Harding High School, Notre Dame High School, and Olyphant High School and attended College at Kansas State University. David was very fulfilled throughout his work life and spent his entire career at Sikorsky Aircraft, serving in various roles. Of all his roles, he was most proud of his contribution to the US Army. David served two years in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Tropic Lighting Division stationed in Vietnam in 1966-68. For his heroic service in Vietnam he earned several distinctions including, the National Defense Service Medal; two O/S Bars; Combat Infantryman Badge (1st Awd) Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Devices 1960, and Expert (Rifle M-14).

He was known to friends and family as Duck, Davey, Cousin Dave. An avid sports fan, he loved the New York Yankees, travel, hiking, antiquing, and coaching his daughter. He found peace in praying the daily rosary and enjoyed many long walks with his black lab Nash along Silver Sands Beach. David could always be counted on for a card game with friends. He was a proud member of Lauralton Hall Fathers Club, VA Vet Center and Milford Senior Center. David's laughter and adventurous spirit will be missed by all, he was a true hero who took others in need under his wing.

With his heart full of love, he leaves behind his daughter, Courtney Margaret Donlan; an older sister and loving friend, Judy Decker (George) of Conway, SC; nieces, Diane Decker Hannan (Patrick), Sheila Cortigiano Kiely and Christine Cortigiano Jamieson (Ben); and nephew, Darren Merlo (Kerry Mathews). He is also survived by his loving Nash-Donlan-Gaughan-McHugh-Silva family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former wife and love of his life, Kathleen Ann (Nash) Donlan and a great-niece Kristie Lyn Drewes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull, CT. Interment will be private. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans Association, vva.org/donate/, VA New England Connecticut Healthcare System or Milford Library. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary