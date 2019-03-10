Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kiraly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John Kiraly


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David John Kiraly Obituary
David John Kiraly
David John Kiraly age 71, passed peacefully into eternity on February 24, 2019 in Simpsonville, South Carolina with his sons by his side. Born in Bridgeport, CT on May 29, 1947, he was the son of Julius and Margaret Kiraly. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Elizabeth, and his father. He is survived by his mother Margaret, his sons Joshua and Travis, their wives, his grandchildren and his brother Michael and his family. A Memorial Service was held in Simpsonville, South Carolina on March 2, 2019. He will be remembered for his gift of music as an accomplished accordionist and later a Jazz pianist.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now