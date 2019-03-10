|
David John Kiraly
David John Kiraly age 71, passed peacefully into eternity on February 24, 2019 in Simpsonville, South Carolina with his sons by his side. Born in Bridgeport, CT on May 29, 1947, he was the son of Julius and Margaret Kiraly. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, Elizabeth, and his father. He is survived by his mother Margaret, his sons Joshua and Travis, their wives, his grandchildren and his brother Michael and his family. A Memorial Service was held in Simpsonville, South Carolina on March 2, 2019. He will be remembered for his gift of music as an accomplished accordionist and later a Jazz pianist.
