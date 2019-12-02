|
David Lavine
David Scott Lavine, 79, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Nov. 30, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, CT, in 1940 and raised in Fairfield. He graduated from Andrew Warde High School in 1958. After graduating from Franklin & Marshall College with a BA in English, he began a lifelong career in a family-owned insurance business. He served honorably in the US Army. He dedicated more than 50 years of volunteer service to Probus Club, serving as president of both the local chapter and the national organization. He served on the board of the JCC in Bridgeport and was a committed fundraiser for the Kennedy Center of Trumbull, CT.
David was a lover of books and a wordsmith, completing the New York Times crossword puzzle in ink. He spent many years playing tennis as a member of the Easton Racquet Club, and was a member of Woodbridge Country Club and Temple B'nai Israel for many years. He loved the NY Yankees, the UConn women's basketball team, Corvettes, and car shows.
He is survived by his three children, Marci (David) Lavine Bloch, Elizabeth Lavine Russell, and Aaron Shellow-Lavine, as well his five adoring grandchildren, Joshua, Daniella, and Naomi Bloch, Caroline and Andrew Russell, and their father Peter. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Helen Lavine, and his step-son Daniel Cohen. He leaves three former wives, Serena Sher, Marcy Goldman Lavine, and Jill Shellow, and a former step-son, Matthew Cohen, and many beloved cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., followed by interment at Bikur Cholim Cemetery. Shiva Wednesday night will be at the home of Serena and Arnie Sher. Elizabeth and Aaron will continue shiva at Elizabeth's home in New York Thursday, Dec. 5 and Saturday evening, Dec. 7, and Marci will continue shiva at her home in Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Kennedy Center of Trumbull.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 3, 2019