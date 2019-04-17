David MacQuarrie

David B. MacQuarrie of Guilford, CT recently passed away suddenly. Born on October 19, 1944 in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Robert and Helen (Gray) MacQuarrie. Dave "Chief" was the owner of New Haven Powersports, a family-owned motorcycle dealership in New Haven since 1972. David was a graduate of UCONN, raised his family in Berlin, CT with his first wife, Karen (Horwedel) Salwocki and moved to Fairfield where he lived for 36 years before recently relocating to Guilford, CT. Predeceased by his wife, Nancy (Reynolds) MacQuarrie, his stepdaughter, Lauren Galiette and his beloved Golden Retriever, "Moto", Dave will be greatly missed by his surviving children, Brooks Gray (Georgette) of Wallingford, CT; Jodi Baxter (Chris) Green of Westbrook, CT; his stepson Richard (Kim) Galiette of Southbury and their children Trevor and Matthew; David's brother Robert (Gail) MacQuarrie, and sister Susan (MacQuarrie) Schaller, both of Fairfield, CT and his grandchildren, Ryan, Sydney, Jaclyn, Kate and Mason MacQuarrie and several devoted cousins, nieces and nephews and his Golden Retriever, Scooter.

In lieu of flowers, David's family requests that donations be made in his name to either the Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, www.YGRR.org, or Gaylord Specialty Healthcare in Wallingford, www.gaylord.org/support-gaylord. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at East Creek Landing, 390 South Union Street, Guilford, CT from 11am – 3 pm with a ceremony held at noon. Come in your NY Giants or motorcycle attire (if you have any) in honor of Dave's passions. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary