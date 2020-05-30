David Marsan
David Marsan
David Marsan, age 60, of Stratford, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Born in Bridgeport on November 25, 1959 to Dorothy Babey Marsan and the late Joseph Marsan, he had been a lifelong area resident. David was a 1977 graduate of Stratford High School and was a Tool and Die Maker for Schick Enterprises. Survivors include his wife, Linda Bongiovanni Marsan, his mother, Dorothy Marsan, his brother, Michael Marsan, his sister, Barbara Perusse and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, the family has elected to hold a private service. The Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



Published in Connecticut Post on May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
