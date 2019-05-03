David L. Marsh

David Laurence Marsh, formerly of Easton, CT, has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. David was 86.

David, a 4th generation Marsh from Easton, graduated from the University of Bridgeport with a degree in marketing and economics. He went on to become the president and general manager of Marsh Dairy, a family-run farm and dairy that dated back to 1850. He also owned and operated two Marsh Dairy Ice Cream Stores in Fairfield, CT.

David married Phyllis Goldstein of Yonkers, NY, in 1967 and they continued in Easton until they eventually moved to Old Lyme, CT. Fifteen years ago, David and Phyllis moved to Easton, MD.

David was a lifelong dog lover and had several golden retrievers over the years: Callie, Max, and Duffy. After the death of his cherished wife in 2005, David rescued his last 'golden', Annie, from the humane society. Annie stayed by his side during hospice, a faithful companion to the end.

David was a train collector, coin collector and avid book reader. He loved to eat out with his friends and was always up for an adventure. Over the last few years, he drove a Ferrari around a race track, co-piloted a small plane and drove a steam engine.

David loved to meet new people and made friends everywhere he went. Even during his illness, doctors, nurses and neighbors commented on his kindness and continued sense of humor.

David is survived by his youngest daughter, Kristen Marsh, of Watertown, MA and his 2 step-daughters, Terry Shishmanian and Cathy Ryan, of Baltimore, MD, and their families. He has 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Gault, of Westport, CT, and her family.

Visiting hours for David will be held at Spear- Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield on May 10th from 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life for David will be at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Easton on May 11th at 11:00 AM, repast to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local humane society.