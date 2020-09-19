David Neal

David C. Neal

David C. Neal was born on October 4, 1968, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and died July 4, 2020, on the island of St. Thomas, USVI. He was the beloved son of Karen Hahn and John Staley of Stratford, Connecticut, and R. Eugene (Jr.) and Gretchen Neal of North Las Vegas, Nevada.

David attended school in Connecticut and California. After leaving home he worked in the restaurant industry in California, Colorado and St. John, USVI. He expressed himself through his love of cooking. He loved the island of St. John and all its people passionately and lived there for many years. You couldn't walk ten feet on the island without someone greeting him. He also loved spending weeks at a time in Thailand and Cambodia and, as a follower of the Grateful Dead, he travelled the world.

David was a loving, funny and kind human being. He lived for the moment. Friends from coast to coast and in St. John shared their love for him on his Facebook page.

David is also survived by his sister Tricia Janik and her husband Ken, of Milford (and their daughters Emily, Abigail and Meredith), as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the country. He was predeceased by one sister.

When COVID permits, the family will scatter David's ashes in St. John. He had a gentle way about him and loved animals. Donations may be made to Animal Care Center of St. John, info@stjacc.org, or the animal shelter of your choice.



