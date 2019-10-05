|
David C. Phillips
David Charles Phillips was born on October 17, 1936 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Esther Lillian Dalton and Charles Joseph Phillips. Displaying an early penchant for leading the way, David convinced his mother after the birth of his only sibling, a boy, that the new member of the household should be named after his favorite cartoon character Donald Duck. Donald and his wife reside in Ocean Pines, Maryland.
David moved with his family to Stratford, Connecticut at age two and was a graduating member of Stratford High School's Class of 1954. There, he played varsity baseball, ran cross-country and was a top student who led his senior class as President.
After graduating high school, David attended Williams College ('58). David was elected to Phi Beta Kappa in his junior year, elected president of Gargoyle (the Williams College senior honor society) and graduated Magna Cum Laude with highest honors in History. "I went straight from Williamstown to Cambridge and three years at the Harvard Law School along with about 16 other classmates. Each summer of the paper chase, I begged or borrowed a ride to the West Coast to see what I had been missing during those long New England winters. I found San Francisco the first trip, helped build cold and windy Candlestick Park the second and worked my way to the Orient on a Norwegian freighter the third. After law school, it was natural to move to San Francisco. I did so in June 1961. For many years since then I resided on the side of a hill in a 100-year-old house in Sausalito just across the Golden Gate Bridge with a full view of the Bay and the City."
"I have been a trial lawyer from the start. From an admiralty (maritime) practice I moved on to general civil litigation to a specialty in entertainment law - mostly in the music/recording industry. I represented one of the country's leading rock' n roll promoters, Bill Graham, and music performers Santana, Journey, John Lee Hooker, and the family of Jerry Garcia in a successful trial which was featured in a documentary on national television for NBC's Dateline/National/court TV series."
One of David's most endearing qualities has been his devotion to his friends. Outside of his thriving law practice, David was dedicated to nurturing friendship bonds going back to his grammar school days. David and Lore Sommer were married in June 1976 in Bolinas, California, and have lived in Sausalito for more than 40 years. Parkinson's disease stole precious time from his life. Lore promised David they would always be together. David passed at home on August 28, 2019 with his wife and daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife Lore; his daughter Akisha Jones (V. H.); his granddaughter Aurora Wassmuth (Christoph); his brother Donald Phillips (Janet); his nieces Cynthia Phillips (John Patrick Campbell and children Kellen and Brady Campbell) and Wendy McLaughlin (Barney); his nephew Scott Phillips (Shannon and children Julia, Caroline and Tessa) and two furry friends, Annie and Bella.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30pm on October 17, 2019 at Fernwood Funeral Home, 301 Tennessee Valley Road, Mill Valley, CA 94941.
Those who wish to make a donation in David's memory are encouraged to consider www.breadandroses.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019