Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
David Razzaia, age 61, of Seymour, entered into rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in his home. He was born in Stamford on June 16, 1958, son of Samuel Razzaia and the late Carmel Bassaro Flaherty. He was a resident of Monroe for most of his life. David enjoyed working on electronic radios. He is also survived by a brother Samuel Razzaia, Jr., a sister Jennier Santachristo, and several nieces and nephews. His private burial will be held in Resurrection Cemetery, Newtown. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton are entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 29, 2020
