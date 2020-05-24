David A. Reichelt
David A. Reichelt age 60 of Shelton, he is survived by the love of his life Helen "Elenna", his high-school sweetheart and wife of 38 years. Dave and Elenna resided in Shelton for 14 years. Dave was a kind soul, always bringing his sense of humor making those around him happy. He was steadfast in his love of family and time spent with them. He could spend hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes, though not always speedy, all were delicious. Dave was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. No matter if Dave was happy or sad, all who knew him always felt they were loved.
Dave leaves behind his daughter Angela and her husband Matt King, children Parker and Jameson, his son David "Fred" and Katie, son Leo. He is survived by his father William and predeceased by his mother Coralee. He leaves his four brothers and their wives, Bill and Shannon, Bob and Katrina, Jim and Stacy, and John, as well as, many nieces and nephews, his brothers-in-law Milton and Cathy, and Deacon Anastasios and Sofia.
Due to the current situation and social gathering restrictions, all funeral services will be private. The Commerce Hill Funeral Home, 4798 Main St., Bridgeport has been entrusted with the services. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made in Dave's name to St. Jude's or Roo's Rescue. For online condolences and memorial tributes visit us at commercehillfh.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 24, 2020.