David S. Lawrence Obituary
David S. Lawrence
David S. Lawrence, 88, of Fairfield, Connecticut died on November 16, 2019.
Mr. Lawrence was a resident of Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport for several years before he died. Mr. Lawrence was born David Lawrence Schlosser in Newark, New Jersey, the only child of Bertram L. Schlosser and Estelle (Kampf) Schlosser. He attended Syracuse University, served in the U.S. Navy, and built his career at Sikorsky Aircraft, retiring as the company's Director of Strategic Planning. David is survived by his wife of 65 years, Diane Miller Lawrence, his children Susan, Elaine (Jay Salhaney), and Jonathan (Helena Robinson-Lawrence), along with grandchildren Adam Salhaney, Eric Salhaney, Tihun Lawrence, and Abigail Belisle. A private memorial service was held on November 20, 2019. A Celebration of David's life will be held in the coming weeks.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019
