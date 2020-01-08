Home

1940 - 2020
David F. Schreiber, 79, of Milford, beloved husband of Sharon Schreiber, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020. Born on May 19, 1940 in Scranton, PA, he was the son of the late Frederick and Irene Schreiber.
David was a dedicated employee to Avco Lycoming for 37 years. He was an avid golfer, playing diligently for 50 years, and enjoyed vacations in Ogunquit, ME.
In addition to his beloved wife, Sharon, David is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Komar; his brother, Frederick (Eleanor) Schreiber of Scranton, PA; his two nieces and one nephew; and his beloved feline companion, Ming.
The family would like to give special thanks for the care given by the Oncology/Hematology Care Group, Dr. Lu, Dr. Chhabra, and their staff.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital at or the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 9, 2020
