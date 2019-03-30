Connecticut Post Obituaries
David Sheldon Obituary
David Sheldon
David Sheldon, age 92, of Fairfield, beloved wife of Lillian Saari Sheldon, entered into eternal life on Friday, March 29, 2019. Born in Brooklyn to the late Louis and Rose Kaplan Sheldon, David served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. In addition to his wife, Lillian, David is survived by his son, Paul Sheldon, and his wife, Laura, of Eastchester, NY; and his two granddaughters, Brittney and Dana Sheldon. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Beth Israel Cemetery, 227 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850. For travel directions or to sign his online guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 30, 2019
