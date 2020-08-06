David Sierras

David Sean Sierras
October 12, 1967 - July 31, 2020
David Sean Sierras, age 52, of Fairfield passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Friday, July 31st, 2020. He was born on October 12th, 1967 in Dayton, OH. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathie Sierras and beloved daughter Lexus Sierras of Fairfield; father, Daniel Sierras of Las Vegas; mother, Delora Kraus of Kentucky as well as five sisters, Denise, Karme, Diane, Sarah, and Debra; as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. David was an avid motorcycle rider, he loved life and everything it had to offer. As he would say, "It's a big world out there, lots to see and do, memories to make" His infectious smile, alluring eyes and generous heart captured the love and respect of many. In lieu of flowers, David's wife, Kathie, and their daughter, Lexus, would appreciate contributions be made to your favorite charity
in David's name. Private services will be held on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at Christian Heritage School, Riverside Campus for immediate family and close friends.
