Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
David Tkacs


1963 - 2020
David Tkacs Obituary
David J. Tkacs
David J. Tkacs, age 56, of Stratford, passed away suddenly on February 18, 2020, in Bridgeport Hospital. David was born in Bridgeport on October 9, 1963 to the late Robert and Doris (Newell) Tkacs and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Trumbull High School, class of 1981 and went on to earn a BS from Norwalk Tech and a Master's degree from Sacred Heart University. David was Manager of Software Development at Norwalk Hospital. Survivors include his brother, Kenneth Tkacs and his wife Debi, nephew Alexander, niece Amanda, and his companion and "bestest" friend, Danielle Craig. In addition to his parents, Dave was predeceased by his beloved dog, Molly. Friends may visit with Dave's family on Monday, February 24th from 4-7 p.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. A Memorial service at Cornerstone Christian Church in Milford will take place at a later date, (contact Danielle Craig for updates: [email protected]) In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the Connecticut Humane Society, 455 Post Road, Westport, CT 06884. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 23, 2020
