David W. Griffin, Jr
David W. Griffin, Jr., 88, lifelong Milford resident and one of the original "beach kids", passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Bertha and David W. Griffin, Sr.
David worked as a tool and die maker in the areas surrounding Milford for his entire lifetime. An Eagle Scout himself, he volunteered as a leader for his son's scout troop. David was a past Commodore at Fayerweather Yacht Club, a member on the Milford Democrats Town Committee and a Justice of the Peace for many years in Milford. He was an avid gardener who will be remembered by his Community Garden friends. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Gabriel Church in Milford. David had a lifelong love of the water, including fishing boating and clamming. After retirement, golf became his passion.
David leaves behind his children, Nancy (Kenny Holland) Trickey, Jill (David) Evans and David (Gloria Presley) Griffin; grandchildren, Nichole (Daniel) Richman, Thomas Griffin, Jr., Matthew Griffin and Allison Evans; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Claire Richman; and brothers, Harry and Bob Griffin. He is also survived by his significant other, Mary Ann Belardi and his former spouse, Barbara Morrison. David was predeceased by his son, Thomas Mark Griffin, Sr. and his siblings, Rose Jefferies, Alice Sova, Norm Griffin and Gloria Newbery.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Gabriel Church (St. Raphael Parish), 26 Broadway, Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will be private. Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Parish, 501 Naugatuck Ave., Milford, CT 06460. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 24, 2019