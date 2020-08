David R. WardDavid R. Ward, age 69, of Bridgeport, formerly of Stratford, beloved son of the late Robert and Edna Corris Ward, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, in St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving sisters by his side. Due to the current health situation, a memorial service to celebrate David's life will be announced at a later date. The Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.- A Legacy of Compassion -