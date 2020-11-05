David Robert WardDavid Robert Ward, seventy years ago, today, November 6, 1950, came into this world. On August 4, 2020 David passed into God's comforting arms, with peaceful bravery, to be reunited with his loving parents Robert and Edna (Corris) Ward. David grew up in Stratford, graduated from Bunnell High school, class of 1968 and earned a degree in History from Central Connecticut State University, class of 1972. David was the proprietor of the former Supreme Quality Dry Cleaners which had been located on the Quarterboard Row block of Fairfield Avenue. David loved the Black Rock neighborhood and developed many lasting friendships with other business owners and his customers. David's commitment to the business and local neighborhood was immeasurable. The customer service he provided went above and beyond expectations. After closing the business in 1995, David went on to live with and care for his aging parents, while enduring his own health complications. After the passing of his parents, David moved Bridgeport and resided at the Seymour Hollander Apartments. Although his health continued to decline, David was able to live independently with the help of several aides including Marla Shepard, who was a loving friend, companion and caregiver. David respected and appreciated all his health care providers, especially Dr. Doron Amir, Dr. Charles Kochan, and Dr. Francis Alcedo. David was a lifetime member of the First Congregational Church of Stratford. He enjoyed music of many genres, old movies, cookbooks and was always ready for a great meal and good bottle of wine. David looked forward to the next family celebration whether it was a birthday, anniversary or holiday gathering. Meal planning started weeks, if not months, in advance when he would place custom orders with Hilltop Market in Stratford and Scandinavian Butik in Norwalk. David was always generous with his contribution and never failed to direct his sisters during meal preparation, lest they overcook or not season properly. David was very fond of his Swedish heritage and embraced its culture, traditions and foods. A trip to Sweden in 1984 provided a lifetime of memories for David, his parents and sister after staying in Stockholm and visiting the hometowns of his maternal and paternal grandparents. A highlight of recent years was the annual Holiday Fair at the Scandinavian Club of Fairfield, where David enjoyed shopping and the smorgasbord luncheon. David is survived by his three sisters and their families: Cheryl Yanosy and her children, Sarah and her wife, Laura, Matthew and his wife, Carolina; Sue Anne Maraventano, her husband, Vincent and their son John; Christine Kudravy, her husband John and their children Mary, Jane and Thomas. Great-nieces Sidra and Sophia and great-nephews Jonah and Lincoln. He is also survived by his cherished Aunt Sally Ciccia, a special Uncle Frank Strasberger, and many beloved cousins near and far. David also leaves his longtime friend Janice Weiss. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his grandparents, Charles and Ruth Corris and George and Elvira Ward, infant sister Jane and brother in law Nicholas Yanosy. David will rest in Putney cemetery Stratford. A memorial service will be held at a future date, when Covid restrictions are lifted. Contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford.Sov Gott, David. We love you more!