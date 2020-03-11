Connecticut Post Obituaries
David Westberg


1942 - 2020
David Westberg Obituary
David H. Westberg
David H. Westberg, age 77, of Bridgeport, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Bridgeport Hospital. Norn in Bridgeport Hospital, the son of the late Hilding R. and Leona (Ambrosey) Westberg, he had been a greater Bridgeport for a long time. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1965. Following his military service, Mr. Westberg worked at Grand Union and retired from Stop & Shop in Greenwich, CT in 2006. He was a member of Union 371 in Westport. Dave enjoyed music, singing and playing his guitar. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 52 years, Janice A. (Dages) Westberg; four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel R. Westberg of Florida. In accordance with David's wishes, a private funeral service followed by burial with military honors was held at Oak lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 12, 2020
