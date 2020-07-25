1/1
David Wheaton
David B. Wheaton
David B. Wheaton, age 83, of Summerville, SC and formerly of Milford, beloved husband of the late Patricia Besse Wheaton, died on July 23, 2020. David was born in Putnam, CT on December 10, 1936 to the late Roswell and Beverly Coleman Wheaton. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and worked as an engine assembler at Allied Signal for over 35 years (formerly AVCO). He was a member of the Milford Senior Center, Putnam Men's Club and he played the saxophone in the Stardusters Swing Band. David was also a model railroad hobbyist and an enthusiastic joke teller. Survivors include his son, Alan H. Wheaton (Laura) of Summerville, SC and grandchildren Jack and Taylor Wheaton. David was predeceased by his son, Steven P. Wheaton, brother, Wesley Wheaton and sister, Margery Jayne Wheaton Whittaker. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Thursday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Full Military honors will be present. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. To share a memory, please go to www.gregoryfdoylefuneralhome.com.





Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Kings Highway Cemetery
July 25, 2020





