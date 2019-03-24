Home

In Loving Memory Of David Wilkus June 14, 1938 - March 24, 2018 Heaven has gotten a great soul. Time can never fade all the special memories you and me and the rest of the family. My heart is breaking with love for you but you're not here. I've picked out a nice headstone that caught my eye, a bird pirtched on the cross and a bird flying in and that's me. We will be together again. The family loves you and will not forget the man you were, Uncle Dave. Forever loved, Linda (Betty) and the family
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 24, 2019
