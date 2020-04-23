Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for David Winblad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William Winblad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David William Winblad Obituary
David William Winblad
David William Winblad, age 85, formerly of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Raphael's Hospital. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen (Brannigan) Winblad, beloved father of Anne Marie (Kevin) Ward, Laura (Keith) Wakelee and Karen (Michael) Funaro and and loving grandfather of Matthew, Haylee, Emma and Charlotte. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, a private service will be held. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with his services. To read his full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -