|
|
David William Winblad
David William Winblad, age 85, formerly of Shelton entered into rest on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Raphael's Hospital. Devoted husband of the late Kathleen (Brannigan) Winblad, beloved father of Anne Marie (Kevin) Ward, Laura (Keith) Wakelee and Karen (Michael) Funaro and and loving grandfather of Matthew, Haylee, Emma and Charlotte. Due to the current pandemic health crisis, a private service will be held. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton is entrusted with his services. To read his full obituary and leave condolences, go to www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020