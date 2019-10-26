|
David Edward Wilson
David Edward Wilson, age 66 of Southbury, previously of Milford, lost his battle after many months of fighting in Yale ICU on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. David was born in Bridgeport, December 31, 1952, son of the late Clyde and Anna Harrison Wilson. David was a man who worked and provided for his family and always wore a smile on his face and had a heart of gold. He was the devoted husband of 40 years to Linda Sue Hayes Wilson, and the loving and caring father of twins Jason Edward Wilson and Jenea Marie Wilson. One of his most prized memories was the gift of being a Pop, aka grandfather, to his favorite little boy, Joseph J. Gagliardi III, son of his daughter and her fiancé Joseph J. Gagliardi Jr. He was also the brother of William C. Wilson and his wife Sue and uncle to 7 nieces and 1 nephew. He retired from Pitney Bowes, Enterprise, and last year he retired from Milford Transit and was well known, loved, and respected by his coworkers. Calling hours will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. during calling hours with Rev. Ed Rawls officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David's memory to the , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019