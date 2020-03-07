|
|
Dawn M. Chapman
Dawn Marie O'Connor Chapman, age 60, of Shelton, beloved wife of William Chapman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27th in her home with her loving family by her side. Dawn was born and raised in Ansonia, CT, daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Nails O'Connor and has been a Shelton resident for over 27 years residing in the dream house her husband built her from scratch. After proudly raising her family, Dawn went on to work at her dream job at Jones' Winery, where she met lifelong best friends. She enjoyed the times that she spent cruising along Long Island Sound and spending time with her family and friends. She loved sunflowers and all things wine. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, she will be immensely missed. In addition to her husband William, her memory will live on through her daughters, Rebecca Benoit, and her husband, Michael, of Shelton, Ashley Chapman of Milford, and Victoria Chapman, and her companion, Daniel Loris, of Shelton. Dawn leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Riley and Delaney Shevlin (Chapman), Emma and Paisley Benoit and Dylan and Vivian Loris; a sister, Debra Shevlin, and her husband, Michael Shevlin; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on March 21st at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude's Church 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Swim Across the Sound, 2800 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT 06606. For travel directions or to sign her guest register, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 8, 2020