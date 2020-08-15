1/1
Dawn Chonko
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn M. Chonko
Dawn M. Chonko, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital after a 5 year battle with breast cancer. She fought this battle with the mental and physical toughness much the same way she lived her life.
She was born in Bridgeport to John William and Carol (Linsley) Chonko.
Dawn graduated from Bullard Havens where she had excelled in sports. She lettered in both basketball and softball for all four years and she was an impressive runner. She worked at Alpha Graphics in Westport in printing, a passion she discovered in high school. She also loved animals, especially her Golden Retriever, Goldie. She also had a knack for finding and helping those in need.
Dawn is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hyatt, of Milford; her mother, Carol Chonko, of Stratford; her brother, David Chonko and his wife, Patricia, of Stratford; her nephew, Matthew, and niece, Kristen; and many special cousins. She was predeceased by her father, John William Chonko.
Dawn's family would like to thank the nursing staff of Smilow's Fairfield Office, and Dr. Persico, for their care and patience during her illness.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date on the Pistey Funeral Home's website. For updates and information regarding a memorial service to be held at a future date, you may e-mail David Chonko at dmc001@optimum.net. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org
Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pistey Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved