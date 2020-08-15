Dawn Chonko

Dawn M. Chonko
Dawn M. Chonko, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital after a 5 year battle with breast cancer. She fought this battle with the mental and physical toughness much the same way she lived her life.
She was born in Bridgeport to John William and Carol (Linsley) Chonko.
Dawn graduated from Bullard Havens where she had excelled in sports. She lettered in both basketball and softball for all four years and she was an impressive runner. She worked at Alpha Graphics in Westport in printing, a passion she discovered in high school. She also loved animals, especially her Golden Retriever, Goldie. She also had a knack for finding and helping those in need.
Dawn is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hyatt, of Milford; her mother, Carol Chonko, of Stratford; her brother, David Chonko and his wife, Patricia, of Stratford; her nephew, Matthew, and niece, Kristen; and many special cousins. She was predeceased by her father, John William Chonko.
Dawn's family would like to thank the nursing staff of Smilow's Fairfield Office, and Dr. Persico, for their care and patience during her illness.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date on the Pistey Funeral Home's website. For updates and information regarding a memorial service to be held at a future date, you may e-mail David Chonko at dmc001@optimum.net. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dawn's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, stjude.org
Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.