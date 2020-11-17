1/1
Dawn Lupo
Dawn (Toth) Lupo
Dawn Michelle Lupo, age 50, of Trumbull, passed away November 16, 2020. Dawn was born in Bridgeport, CT to George and Sylvia Toth.
She was a 1988 graduate of Trumbull High School. She worked as a waitress for many years at various local restaurants including Olde Town Restaurant and Franco Gianni's.
In addition to her devoted parents she is survived by her cherished children Courtney (Yucon), Anthony and Dominic Lupo, her loving sister Denise Toth and many dear friends. She will be greatly missed. Services are private. Arrangements in care of the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to establish an education fund for her children through the funeral home.



Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home
399 White Plains Road
Trumbull, CT 06611
203-372-6543
