Dawn O'Brien Hill
With profound sadness, we announce that on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Dawn O'Brien Hill, age 67, passed away from Giant Cell Arteritis at Yale New Haven Hospital. With all of the hope and determination to overcome this disease, her body could no longer endure it. Born on August 30, 1952, to Douglas and Francis Hill of Monroe, CT, Dawn was raised alongside her two sisters and two brothers. Life was rarely dull and the five siblings remained thick as thieves from day one. Dawn attended Masuk High School and graduated with the class of 1970. An avid softball player, at the age of 14 she was selected to join the Brakettes Farm Team - The Raybestos Robins. She continued to play softball for many years where she met life long friends. She was also an avid skier, bowler, golfer and tennis player. Dawn was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Monroe, the Gaelic Irish Club and the American Legion Auxiliary 176. In recent years, Dawn enjoyed cooking alongside her mother. Dawn worked at Clairol for 35 years until her retirement. Adventures in Ireland, Australia, Italy and Alaska with her friends were some of Dawn's favorite memories to share. She enjoyed yearly trips to Florida with Karen Pastore and Anne Malloy who were not only best friends but considered family and helped with Dawn's care during her recent illness. Dawn was caring and devoted to her family and friends and had a profoundly kind and generous spirit. Although her presence here on earth was quiet and reserved, it had the loudest impact on our family. Her family and friends were the center of her world. What made her happy was being there for the people she loved. She showed this to us consistently through all of her years. There was not an event large or small that she would miss. Simply showing up wasn't her style - her behind the scenes efforts were endless; making extra food, purchasing decorations, making stops along the way and arriving early to help set up was who she was. She delighted in all of the preparations for the yearly Easter Egg Hunt for her great nieces and nephews just to see the smiles on their faces. She didn't need a reason to be helpful and never wanted the spotlight or the credit, seeing everyone together, laughing, catching up, and enjoying each other was reward enough. Dawn will be deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched. Survivors include her mother Francis Joan Hill, siblings Jay Wakeman Hill (Donna) of Mashpee, MA; Cathy Joan Greco (Dominick) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Douglas Wakeman Hill Jr. (Patricia) of Monroe, NC; and Kelly McNamara Elliott (Kevin) of Newtown, CT. Special nieces and nephews include Kristi Hill, Jennifer Orne, Meredith Tuozzoli, Kerri Russell, Katie Cole, Jessica Hill, Ryan Clark, Stephen Clark, Dena Adams, Jodi Alcutt, Keri King, Amber and Cameron Elliott, and beloved friends Karen Pastore and Anne Malloy. Dawn was predeceased by her father Douglas Wakeman Hill Sr. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be privately held. Our family would like to thank the Stratford Visiting Nurse Association for their loving and devoted care of Dawn. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dawn's memory can be made to Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Department, 18-20 Riverside Rd., Sandy Hook, CT 06482. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jun. 12, 2020.