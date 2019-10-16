Connecticut Post Obituaries
Dawn Timko Olson
Dawn M. Timko Olson, age 55, of Danbury, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Born in Bridgeport on March 11, 1964, she was a daughter of Marion Martone Timko and the late Richard C. Timko. A hairdresser by trade, Dawn was also a Phlebotomist at Danbury Hospital. She enjoyed music, dancing, going for walks and was always up for grabbing a cup of coffee. But above all things, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed. In addition to her loving mother, Marion, survivors include three loving daughters, Jade Olson, Jordin Auer and her husband Chad and Jerica Olson, three cherished grandchildren, Angel, Rylee and Autumn, her partner, Eric Newman, a sister Dori Boucher and her husband Francis, and nephew and niece, Ryan and Jamie. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A prayer service will take place on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 17, 2019
