IN LOVING MEMORY OF DEAN CHAMBERS, JR. (DINO) 10/3/88-9/29/17 BELOVED SON, DADDY, BROTHER, FRIEND Two years have past, since you entered eternal rest... It's sometimes hard to know why somethings happen as they do, for so much joy and happiness was centered around you. It seems too hard to comprehend that you're no longer here, but all the happy memories will help to keep you near. You're thought about with pride, with each mention of your name. Death cannot change a single thing, the love will remain the same. Happy 31st birthday in heaven! Until we meet again.. Forever in our hearts you will be!